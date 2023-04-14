SHERIDAN — Science Kids and Sheridan Community Land Trust will offer four free learning opportunities for all children ages 2 to 102 with the return of Unplug with Discovery Sessions.
The collaborative program provides meaningful learning moments where people can unplug from screens and connect to nature.
The first Unplug with Discovery Sessions is Herons at Home, part 1, and is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, from 5-6 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot.
Julie Rieder of Science Kids, an ecologist who adores teaching about all things Aves, will share stories about the fascinating lives of herons while we observe these majestic yet lumbering feathered friends prep their rookery to rear their next generation here in Wyoming.
In July, we’ll return to the rookery to see how the heron chicks are thriving in their treetop nursery in the sky. Dress for weather, bring binoculars if you have them. Some will also be available.
The second Unplug with Discovery Sessions is A Bat Walk in the Park. It is set for Thursday, June 29, from 8:30-10 p.m., at South Park. Mason Lee of the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will help us learn about these essential, yet often misunderstood, animals in our night skies.
As the sun sets over South Park, these flying mammals will take to the sky in search of insects. We’ll use special equipment that translates bat calls into noises and images we can hear and see as the bats forage above our heads in search of a good meal. Join us as we stay up a little late to experience a world we can only visit with our friends from the Biodiversity Institute on this special bat walk in the park. The third Unplug with Discovery Sessions is Herons at Home, part 2. It will be held Wednesday, July 19, from 6-7 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot.
For this session, we’ll return to the rookery to see how the heron chicks are thriving in their treetop nursery in the sky. Dress for weather, bring binoculars if you have them. We will have some, too.
The fourth Unplug with Discovery Sessions is Mud, Bugs and Fish. It is set for Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6-7 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at Monument Shelter in Kendrick Park.
Come explore what lurks in, on and around the water of Big Goose Creek. You’ll turn over rocks and sweep nets through the water to find small insects, worms, crustaceans and more. You’ll seine the stream for the fish you won’t see at the end of your line. And you’ll do what the experts do as you collect water quality samples.
Learn how to keep waterways healthy so there’s clean water for everybody including mud, bugs and fish.
Schedule
• 5-6 p.m. April 27, Herons at Home, part 1, meet at Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot
• 8:30-10 p.m June 29, A Bat Walk in the Park, meet at South Park
• 6-7 p.m. July 19, Herons at Home, part 2, meet at Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot
• 6-7 p.m. Aug. 10, Mud, Bugs & Fish, meet at Monument Shelter in Kendrick Park