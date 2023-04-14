Unplug006.jpg
Buy Now

The water clarity is compared to a color wheel and turbidity test during the Unplug with Discovery event at Thorne Rider Park Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Science Kids and Sheridan Community Land Trust will offer four free learning opportunities for all children ages 2 to 102 with the return of Unplug with Discovery Sessions.

The collaborative program provides meaningful learning moments where people can unplug from screens and connect to nature.

Recommended for you