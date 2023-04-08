SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids are teaming up for another year to offer the community the Unplugged outdoor education series. Unplugged offers the opportunity for anyone to connect and learn about nature. The series aims to provide these opportunities while encouraging people to connect away from their devices and into the outdoors.

The unplugged series is hosting four events in 2023. These include learning about herons at home and their hatchlings in the rookery, bats in the community and all things about fish and other animals in local waters. The SCLT measures the success of events through its ability to connect kids of all ages to the outdoors. This can be hard to measure but it can easily be seen in person. There were nearly 70 participants at last season’s Herons at Home event.

