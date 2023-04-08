SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids are teaming up for another year to offer the community the Unplugged outdoor education series. Unplugged offers the opportunity for anyone to connect and learn about nature. The series aims to provide these opportunities while encouraging people to connect away from their devices and into the outdoors.
The unplugged series is hosting four events in 2023. These include learning about herons at home and their hatchlings in the rookery, bats in the community and all things about fish and other animals in local waters. The SCLT measures the success of events through its ability to connect kids of all ages to the outdoors. This can be hard to measure but it can easily be seen in person. There were nearly 70 participants at last season’s Herons at Home event.
The first event of the series is “Herons at Home,” which will be hosted April, 27 from 5-6 p.m. The event will educate those in attendance on the lives of herons as the birds prepare their rookery. A rookery is the congregation of nesting birds and is where the birds raise their young. This is visited once more during the third event held July 19 from 6-7 p.m. to see how the heron chicks are doing.
The second event of the series is “A Bat Walk in the Park,” hosted June 28 from 8:30-10 p.m. The event will educate those in attendance on the importance of bats in the community, and will provide an opportunity to see bats as they forage in South Park.
“In the case of the popular ‘A Bat Walk in the Park,’ event we must use a tablet screen, but the tablet displays the calls of individual bats nearby that only a special listening device can hear.” SCLT Marketing Director Chris Vrba said. “Seeing a bat’s call on the screen just before you see the bat fly right over your head while walking along the pathways at South Park is hard to beat. It’s like getting a front row seat to a private screening of ‘Top Gun,’ but with way better acting.”
The last event in the series is the “Mud, Bugs, and Fish,” event Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m. This event aims to educate those in attendance on the different creatures and fish that call local waters home. This event also educates the community on water quality and even gives the option to collect your own samples.
The events have shown to be successful in providing outdoor education for the whole family and getting people connected to their local environment. These events promote families to go outside together instead of staying indoors.
The Unplug program works with experts to share their knowledge about the outdoors. Julie Rieder brings her expertise to the “Herons at Home” activities, sharing knowledge about the bird species. Gordon Edwards, a local fisheries biologist, shares his expertise on the fish inhabiting waters in Sheridan.
Science Kids also offers NatureWY, an outdoor science educational series through Wyoming PBS. This is free for anyone wanting to learn more about nature with videos about environmental science. All episodes are available at wyomingpbs.org/NatureWY
“Our program blossomed into something grand. Wyoming PBS came to Science Kids to record our classes and to use that for the episodes,” Rieder said.