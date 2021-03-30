Science Saturday summer camp 2020
Arianna Thurow has her boys Gabriel Thurow, 7, and Zachary Thurow, 8, take a closer look at some bugs during Science Saturday near Sheridan College. The group collected insects and spiders from the natural park adjacent to the college campus. Later the participants identified their finds in the lab at the Science Center. Science Saturday is a collaboration between Science Kids and Sheridan College held once a month at the college and free to the public.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Science Kids opens registration for summer programs April 1 at 8 a.m.

Science Kids' mission is to get kids outside, where great learning happens.  Established in 2009, organizers and educators provide youth with outdoor, science-education opportunities. Participants explore outdoor, natural habitats during summer classes on private and public lands in Wyoming. 

Science Kids instructors are highly educated in their area of study and have extensive teaching experience. Summer classes are limited to 12 children per class, with a required 6 to 1 ratio of student to staff.

Scholarships are also available based on financial need. Apply online at science-kids.org/sheridancampus.html.

While core programming takes place during the summer, Science Kids also works to bring science to Wyoming communities throughout the year, partnering with other organizations including Sheridan College for Science Saturday, the Sheridan Community Land Trust for Unplug and various agencies and school districts through Learning Festivals. These programs are most often free of charge.

Nine classes are  for the summer in the Sheridan area, including:

Hands-on nature

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7-10

Ages: 6 to 8 years old

Tuition: $105

Instructor: Science Kids staff

Info: Nature-oriented activities for the young and curious.

 

Bioblitz Bonanza

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14-15

Ages: 6 to 8 years old

Tuition: $65

Instructors: Jacelyn and Dusty Downey, Audubon Rockies community naturalists

Info: Learn all about birds in this two-day camp. 

 

Squirrel Tales and Fish Stories

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16-17

Ages: 6 to 8 years old

Tuition: $65

Instructors: University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute's Dorothy Tuthill and Science Kids staff

Info: Explore how animals and plants affect their habitats.

 

Creeks and Critters

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 19-22

Ages: 6 to 8 years old

Tuition: $105

Instructor: Emily Emond

Info: Explore the wet and wild areas in and around Sheridan.

 

Bug Out

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21-24

Ages: 9 to 12 years old

Tuition: $105

Instructor: Emily Emond

Info: Spend a week identifying insects and other invertebrates.

 

What Moves You?

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28-30

Ages: 9 to 12 years old

Tuition: $85

Instructor: Kelsey Ferguson

Info: Discover the secrets of physics and how we use its principles to make our lives easier and faster.

 

Garden Gnomes

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5-7

Ages: 9 to 12 years old

Tuition: $85

Instructors: Staff from Rooted in Wyoming, The Brinton Museum and Science Kids

Info: Explore the wonderful, green gardens around Sheridan County.

 

Young Explorers

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12-14

Ages: 9 to 12 years old

Tuition: $85

Instructors: Sheridan College professor Donovin Sprague, Theresa Shaw and Sheridan Community Land Trust's Chris Vrba

Info: Come along for three days where you’ll discover the wildlife, ranching traditions, history, recreation and more that makes your backyard the best place to live and learn.

 

Nature in Focus

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26-28

Ages: 9 to 12 years old

Tuition: $85

Instructor: Day Scott, naturalist and wildlife photographer

Info: Explore nature and learn the art of observation through the lens of a camera. 

