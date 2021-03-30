SHERIDAN — Science Kids opens registration for summer programs April 1 at 8 a.m.
Science Kids' mission is to get kids outside, where great learning happens. Established in 2009, organizers and educators provide youth with outdoor, science-education opportunities. Participants explore outdoor, natural habitats during summer classes on private and public lands in Wyoming.
Science Kids instructors are highly educated in their area of study and have extensive teaching experience. Summer classes are limited to 12 children per class, with a required 6 to 1 ratio of student to staff.
Scholarships are also available based on financial need. Apply online at science-kids.org/sheridancampus.html.
While core programming takes place during the summer, Science Kids also works to bring science to Wyoming communities throughout the year, partnering with other organizations including Sheridan College for Science Saturday, the Sheridan Community Land Trust for Unplug and various agencies and school districts through Learning Festivals. These programs are most often free of charge.
Nine classes are for the summer in the Sheridan area, including:
Hands-on nature
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7-10
Ages: 6 to 8 years old
Tuition: $105
Instructor: Science Kids staff
Info: Nature-oriented activities for the young and curious.
Bioblitz Bonanza
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14-15
Ages: 6 to 8 years old
Tuition: $65
Instructors: Jacelyn and Dusty Downey, Audubon Rockies community naturalists
Info: Learn all about birds in this two-day camp.
Squirrel Tales and Fish Stories
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16-17
Ages: 6 to 8 years old
Tuition: $65
Instructors: University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute's Dorothy Tuthill and Science Kids staff
Info: Explore how animals and plants affect their habitats.
Creeks and Critters
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 19-22
Ages: 6 to 8 years old
Tuition: $105
Instructor: Emily Emond
Info: Explore the wet and wild areas in and around Sheridan.
Bug Out
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21-24
Ages: 9 to 12 years old
Tuition: $105
Instructor: Emily Emond
Info: Spend a week identifying insects and other invertebrates.
What Moves You?
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28-30
Ages: 9 to 12 years old
Tuition: $85
Instructor: Kelsey Ferguson
Info: Discover the secrets of physics and how we use its principles to make our lives easier and faster.
Garden Gnomes
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5-7
Ages: 9 to 12 years old
Tuition: $85
Instructors: Staff from Rooted in Wyoming, The Brinton Museum and Science Kids
Info: Explore the wonderful, green gardens around Sheridan County.
Young Explorers
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12-14
Ages: 9 to 12 years old
Tuition: $85
Instructors: Sheridan College professor Donovin Sprague, Theresa Shaw and Sheridan Community Land Trust's Chris Vrba
Info: Come along for three days where you’ll discover the wildlife, ranching traditions, history, recreation and more that makes your backyard the best place to live and learn.
Nature in Focus
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26-28
Ages: 9 to 12 years old
Tuition: $85
Instructor: Day Scott, naturalist and wildlife photographer
Info: Explore nature and learn the art of observation through the lens of a camera.