SHERIDAN — Registration for Science Kids summer camps begins April 1.
Starting at 8 a.m., families can sign up children for new classes for those ages 5-12 and special offerings for ages 12-14.
Sheridan offerings this summer include camps like the science of senses; herbs and herps; body works; creeks and critters; bird bonanza; precious plants and powerful pollinators; swimmers, walkers and fliers; hands on nature; WYO Rodeo parade; mineral miners and fossil finders; dinosaur quarry day; nature in focus; bug out; and lights, camera, action.
Registration can be completed online at science-kids.org/sheridan-classes. Buffalo classes are also available. For more information, see the website. Scholarship applications are also open at this time.