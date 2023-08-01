SHERIDAN — Local nonprofit Science Kids is working toward expanding learning opportunities outside of the classroom by bringing Nature WY content to Sheridan County School District 2.
Nature WY, a digital education series produced by Science Kids and Wyoming PBS, showcases Science Kids students participating in outdoor group classes that aim to educate youth about different aspects of the natural world.
Science Kids instructor Breanna Mills said the goal behind the push to get Nature WY into schools is to help the series “come alive” and get students and teachers excited about learning opportunities outside school walls. By providing episodes of the series and activity guides that fit curriculum standards to teachers, Mills said she hopes to inspire educators to think outside the box when it comes to helping children understand the world around them.
“What we're trying to do is say, ‘Hey, this really fits here,’ or, ‘I happen to know that this is a first grade standard.’ How can you easily take a field trip or … even just go out on the playground and do something similar?” Mills said. “It shows the kids learning from Science Kids, but it also just continues their wonder and curiosity and questions in the classroom.”
Mills is leading the Science Kids Hands-On Learning class this week. The class is a multi-day camp for children ages 6-8 that gives students the opportunity to discover various plants, animals and natural features that make up Wyoming’s environment.
Mills said each day of the Hands-On Nature program explores different activities and themes. The camp offers participants a more general overview of outdoor environments than some other Science Kids camps, which often focus on a specific topic like geology or physics. Students will spend the week learning about camouflage, animal defenses, waterways, seeds, birds and more.
An episode of Nature WY titled “Macroinvertebrates,” which featured students and instructors participating in the class summer 2021, won a regional Emmy award July 15 in the Informational/Instructional Short Form Content category.
Executive Director Julie Rieder said the award was a testament to teamwork and the important learning moments Science Kids brings to local youth.
“I'm just really proud of this team of people that came together to do something that was new for Science Kids and for Wyoming PBS. It’s their first-ever outdoor education series,” Rieder said. “To me, it’s just a wonderful acknowledgment of all the hard work and effort put into that project.”
Mills further emphasized the importance of fostering students' natural curiosity, whether in school or at home.
“I think that learning through curiosity and wonder is how we learn the best, and how kids stay passionate and teachers stay passionate,” Mills said. “Exploring the outdoors is something we can't always do in the classroom. I love doing this work.”
