bugout003.jpg
Science Kids campers and staff stop on a Red Grade Trails' bridge to discuss what they are finding and what factors cause these results at Science Kids' Bug Out Camp Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming PBS and Science Kids this week earned a national award for the groups’ collaborative project Nature WY, a digital educational series focused on outdoor science and nature.

The program had earned recognition as a finalist for the 54th annual Public Media Awards, and was named a winner in the Educational Resources for the Classroom category during the awards gala Sept. 18.

