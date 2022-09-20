SHERIDAN — Wyoming PBS and Science Kids this week earned a national award for the groups’ collaborative project Nature WY, a digital educational series focused on outdoor science and nature.
The program had earned recognition as a finalist for the 54th annual Public Media Awards, and was named a winner in the Educational Resources for the Classroom category during the awards gala Sept. 18.
“I think it's pretty fabulous that this award is coming from the public media peers,” Science Kids Executive Director Julie Reider said. “So what it says is the peers are recognizing this effort, and deeming it pretty incredible. So I think that's really cool from the Wyoming PBS perspective.
“For Science Kids, I'm so very excited that we won an award for education, because that's what our mission is all about — getting kids outside where great learning happens,” she added.
The first season of Nature WY, released in spring of 2022, features five episodes ranging in length from four minutes to seven minutes. Topics covered include macroinvertebrates, catching insects, insect habitats and watersheds.
Reider said the idea started with Carol Garber, the Wyoming PBS education coordinator, who had helped launch a virtual storytime during the COVID-19 pandemic. That idea expanded to include science-based learning and the concept of Nature WY was born.
Reider said the project took a team of individuals to make it a success, including additional support from Science Kids staff and volunteers and the team at Wyoming PBS.
Jennifer Amend, the marketing and outreach director for Wyoming PBS, oversees education initiatives and worked as the executive producer for Nature WY.
Amend nominated Nature WY for the national award.
“I've been in public television for over 19 years and have had the opportunity to work on a variety of fulfilling and important projects, programs and initiatives,” Amend said. “Watching Nature WY grow from concept to reality has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career and I wanted to see how it stood up to the amazing work being done by my peers.”
Amend described the program as approachable, highlighting that each episode features real kids in real learning environments led by real outdoor educators.
In addition, each of the concepts touched on in the first season could be easily replicated in backyards and classrooms.
“From the gorgeous cinematography to the raw and beautiful reactions of the kids during their discovery moments… It’s just so joyful,” Amend said.
Reider said the second season of Nature WY was filmed in the summer of 2022 and will be released in April 2023, likely with six new episodes.