SHERIDAN — A science lecture planned for March 16 at 7 p.m. via Zoom will focus on the chemistry of fossils.
Daigo Yamamura, a member of the science faculty at Miles Community College, will present insight to the paleoclimate of the Kaiparowits Formation using stable isotope geochemistry.
Before joining MCC, Yamamura taught at the University of Arkansas — Fort Smith as a visiting assistant professor. His research focus is paleoclimate and paleoecology of the Cretaceous North America, and the majority of his fieldwork takes place in Montana and Utah.
For additional information regarding the lecture, presented by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu.
To log in to the Zoom lecture, see sheridan.edu/lectures.