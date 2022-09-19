SHERIDAN — Hank Edwards, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Lab supervisor, will offer a lecture titled, “Chronic Wasting Disease in Wyoming,” Wednesday at 7 p.m. This is the first lecture in the fall 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series.
The lecture will be held in person in the Mars Agriculture Center, room 201, and by Zoom webinar. To attend online, see sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This event is free and open to the public.
According to Edwards, chronic wasting disease is a fatal nervous system disease of cervids (the deer family) caused by an infectious protein or prion. Research from Wyoming Game and Fish Department has indicated disease was first detected in Wyoming in 1985 and has since spread to 34 out of 37 mule deer herd units and 15 of 36 elk herd units in the state.
Not all herds are experiencing high CWD prevalence, but wildlife managers are concerned about how this disease may affect cervid populations in the future.
Edward’s presentation will provide an update on his organization’s knowledge about CWD as a disease, in the state and in the Sheridan region.
Edwards has led the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory for more than 25 years. The WHL is responsible for disease surveillance in wildlife, but primarily focuses on brucellosis in elk and bison; CWD in deer, elk and moose; and respiratory disease in bighorn sheep.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree in molecular biology in 1991 and a master’s in veterinary science in 1995 from the University of Wyoming.
For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or 307-675-0770.