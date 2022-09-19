elk herdweb.jpg
CWD was identified in three new Sheridan Region elk hunt areas this fall. In October, the disease was documented in Elk Hunt Areas 36 and 129 and in November, a hunter-harvested cow elk in Elk Hunt Area 113 tested positive for the disease. All of the elk areas overlap hunt areas where the disease has previously been documented in deer.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — Hank Edwards, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Lab supervisor, will offer a lecture titled, “Chronic Wasting Disease in Wyoming,” Wednesday at 7 p.m. This is the first lecture in the fall 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series.

The lecture will be held in person in the Mars Agriculture Center, room 201, and by Zoom webinar. To attend online, see sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This event is free and open to the public.

