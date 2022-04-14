SHERIDAN — The next event in the spring 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series will take place in person and via Zoom April 20 at 7 p.m.
Lora Hosman, an instructor in anatomy and physiology at Sheridan College, will offer the presentation on ecotoxicology and freshwater stream bioassessments.
According to Hosman, ecotoxicology evaluates the effects of a toxicant on an ecosystem. Ecosystems vary in their complexity and evaluating if, or how, a system is impacted can be difficult. The Environmental Protection Agency has developed a rapid bioassessment protocol for freshwater wadeable streams. Hosman’s lecture will discuss the use and application of EPA’s RBP for freshwater wadeable streams and how biodiversity is used as a measure of the health of an ecosystem.
Hosman earned her master’s degree in environmental biology at Arkansas State University in 2001 while working in an EPA-certified ecotoxicology research facility. During her eight-year tenure at the laboratory, she worked on several projects funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S Food and Drug Administration and numerous industries across the southeastern United States.
These projects varied from EPA-mandated biomonitoring and assessment of freshwater streams for EPA’s 303d list, to population assessments of endangered freshwater mussels and evaluating the fate and effects of aquaculture therapeutants on receiving streams.
Hosman started teaching at Arkansas State University in 2006 and found her way to Wyoming as an instructor at Sheridan College in 2019.
The lecture will be held in-person in the Mars Ag Center Room 201 and by Zoom webinar. To attend online, see www.sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information on the event, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu.