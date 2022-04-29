SHERIDAN — Franz Fuchs, a policy analyst at the Wyoming Department of Health, will provide a lecture on monitoring local COVID trends through Wyoming’s wastewater May 4 at 7 p.m. The lecture will be offered via Zoom webinar.
Fuchs has been a policy analyst with the Wyoming Department of Health since 2013. When the Legislature is not in session, most of his work consists of health care policy research and data analysis, usually related to Medicaid. Fuchs has a Master of Public Policy and a bachelor’s in science in international relations.
From June 2020 until December 2021, the Department of Health conducted a COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project that covered 35 sites around the state of Wyoming. Because the virus that causes COVID-19 can be found readily available in feces, sampling at wastewater treatment plants allowed the Department of Health and its local partners to obtain representative and deidentified data on overall disease levels and trends in each community.
The information gathered by this project has aided state and local decision-makers by supplementing traditional measures such as case counts and hospitalizations by providing situational awareness during the pandemic.
The resulting data is publicly available and can be found at: covidwastewatermonitor.wyo.gov.
Fuchs will discuss how the network of participating wastewater operators was constructed, the ins and outs of wastewater sampling, shipping and how viral load was quantified, and he will depict the statistical framework used. He will also provide open-source tools, making the information discussed publicly available and will conclude with a discussion of potential future applications.
The link to attend is sheridan.edu/lecture. Contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or 307-675-0770 with questions.