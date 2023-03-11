SHERIDAN — Did you know? A contest with a $20 prize was the humble origins of Wyoming’s state flag with a story traversing through women’s suffrage, immigration and World War I.
Celebrate National Women’s History Month this March as Sheridan Community Land Trust invites you to Explore History with “The Wyoming State Flag and the Women Who Made It Fly.”
This program will be held March 14 at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan and March 21 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Both programs are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon.
Historian Kylie McCormick’s presentation examines the contributions of Grace Raymond Hebard and flag designer Verna Keays Keyes in establishing Wyoming’s state flag while grappling with questions of citizenship and legacy.
Kylie Louise McCormick is a Wyoming historian, born and raised in Casper, where she is currently based. In 2022, her research on the Wyoming State Flag resulted in legislation that protected two historic flags.
These programs will not be recorded or offered via Zoom.
The Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites and events. The Explore History program is funded by the Next50 Initiative.