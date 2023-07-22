SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and the city of Sheridan signed an agreement allowing a trail to be carved out adjacent to Kendrick Golf Course. The new trail will be an addition to the already established Soldier Ridge Trail System.
SCLT Recreation Program Manager Jarod Koenig toured the proposed trail with Parks Superintendent Josh Morgan and came up with a trail plan that is beneficial for trail users and golfers utilizing the course, according to a city of Sheridan publication. The trail will be created in the next few weeks.