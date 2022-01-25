SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will again partner with city of Sheridan staff to add miles to the city’s pathway system.
While the agreement between the two entities must be officially approved during a Feb. 7 a Sheridan City Council meeting, the plan to add 1.4 miles of natural surface trails around Kendrick Golf Course was met with overall positive reactions.
“I think it’s a nice addition,” Mayor Rich Bridger said.
Thompson said SCLT has been patiently waiting for the last two to three years to complete this trail, as the city worked through hiring golf professionals for Kendrick Golf Course. The trail shouldn’t interrupt golf games or disturb recreators on the path.
“We’ve worked through with the golf course and the land trust to ensure we have as much separation from the golf game as possible,” Public Works Director Lane Thompson said.
SCLT and streets department staff will create a trailhead with 12-15 additional parking spaces, which will also allow for increased parking space for tournaments at Kendrick Golf Course.
The trail will attach to Sheridan’s existing pathway system.