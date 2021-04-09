SHERIDAN — Donovin Sprague will lead a “Hike into History” on Soldier Ridge Trail, a ridge rich with stories of the past April 13, as part of Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Discovery Session series.
Participants will learn about how Native Indian Tribes used the land and resources around the ridge, the historic Bozeman Trail and the conflicts that arose between Plains Tribes and emigrants heading West.
Donovin Sprague teaches history and political science at Sheridan College, serves as the advisor for the Multicultural Center as well as the Native American organization on campus. In addition, he plans events each November to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.
Donovin was born and raised on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota where he is an enrolled member of the Minnicoujou Lakota. He is a university instructor, author of 10 books and a historian.
The hike begins at the Soldier Ridge Trailhead Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour. Register online at sheridanclt.org. Walk-ups are welcome.