SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Donovin Sprague will host a Discover Session April 13 on Soldier Ridge Trail.
Starting at the Soldier Ridge trailhead April 13 at 2:30 p.m., participants will "Hike Into History" with Sheridan College professor Sprague.
Soldier Ridge Trail holds stories of our past. Participants will learn about how Native Indian Tribes used the land and resources around the ridge, the historic Bozeman Trail and the conflicts that arose between Plains Tribes and emigrants heading West.
Sprague teaches history and political science, including Wyoming Tribal history, American Indian history and culture, Tribal law, treaties and government; and Plains Indian art, among other courses.
At previous universities, he taught classes in history, political science, sociology, social science, psychology, literature and art. Sprague serves as the advisor for the Multicultural Center as well as the Native American organization on campus. In addition, he plans events each November to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.
Donovin was born and raised on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota, where he is an enrolled member of the Minnicoujou Lakota. He is a university instructor, author of 10 books and a historian.
The "Hike Into History" will last approximately an hour. Walk-ups are welcome.