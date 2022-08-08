SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust staff members have announced their next Discovery Session, which will focus on "Native Plants for Your Home," Aug. 11 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Piney Island Native Plants nursery and greenhouse on the Sheridan College campus.
Join Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants, for the event. Attendees will learn about the water-wise characteristics (leaf structures, hair types, color) of many of the native plants they grow and look at the different hair types under a hand lens. Participants will also look at a research project by a Sheridan College student on various water regimes on seven different drought-tolerant native plant species within walking distance to the nursery. Join the group in learning about growing techniques and about plants that can be used to create a water-wise landscape.