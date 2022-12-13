Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.