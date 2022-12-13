SHERIDAN — Due to the blizzard warning, Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Explore History at The Hub has been postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This program will also stream live online via Zoom.
Between 1910 and 1930, dozens of men, women and children of Japanese descent lived and worked in Sheridan County. Who were they? What did they do while they were here? Why did they leave just as abruptly as they arrived? These questions and more are among those asked and answered by Sheridan County historian Cynde Georgen in her program, “Subjects of the Mikado: Sheridan County’s Japanese Community, 1900-1930.”