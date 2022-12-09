SHERIDAN — Between 1910 and 1930, dozens of men, women and children of Japanese descent lived and worked in Sheridan County. Who were they? What did they do while they were here? Why did they leave just as abruptly as they arrived?
These questions and more are among those asked and answered by Sheridan County historian Cynde Georgen in her program, “Subjects of the Mikado: Sheridan County’s Japanese Community, 1900-1930.”
Using contemporary newspaper reports, census records, newly discovered family histories and other sources, Georgen shines the light of detailed research on one of the county’s most interesting disappeared communities.
This Sheridan Community Land Trust Explore History program will be held on two dates.
Join for Explore History at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan Dec. 13 or at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton Dec. 20.
Both programs run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There is no admission fee for these programs.
The Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites and events.