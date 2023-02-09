SHERIDAN — During the 1890s, the invention of the bicycle was seen as a new symbol of personal freedom of travel for ordinary people of America without the expense of a horse, carriage or train.
The great bicycle experiment from 1896-97 was a U.S. military transportation test with the 25th Infantry Regiment from Fort Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis, Missouri, and traveled through Sheridan County.
Learn about this fascinating journey this February as Sheridan Community Land Trust invites you to Explore History with “Iron Riders: The 1896-97 Bicycle Experiment.”
This program will be held Feb. 14 at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan and Feb. 21 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Both programs are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon.
Join Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger, who will guide attendees through the Army’s Historic Black Bicycle Corps known as the Iron Riders 1,900-mile route, the challenges of the western route and the 125th anniversary of the ride.
The Feb. 14 program will also be available live online via Zoom. RSVP for a Zoom link online at bit.ly/40HwGlh.