SHERIDAN — “It had always been my dream to own and operate an agricultural operation and when the opportunity came to purchase the family ranch, I had to find a way to make it happen.”
Mike Mitzel’s dream is shared by many people in the Mountain West. Take a patch of land, and through good stewardship, a little luck and a lot of sweat, create a slice of paradise that can raise a family.
But for many, that dream is disappearing. Rising costs, tightening margins and a future that is anything but certain make keeping a family ranch in the family as challenging as it has ever been.
To make his dream a reality, Mitzel partnered with Sheridan Community Land Trust to establish the 2M Farms Conservation Easement. The voluntary conservation easement agreement creates the certainty Mitzel needs to run the ranch today and ensures his children will be able to run the ranch with their children tomorrow.
2M Farms is a family ranch. It sits on 420 acres near the town of Leiter in eastern Sheridan County. About 240 acres are irrigated, with the rest a mix of sagebrush and grassland. Clear Creek flows for about 2 miles through the property.
“Historically, the property has been utilized to primarily produce hay and winter cattle,” Mitzel explained. Today, Mitzel feeds about 140 cows year-round. “I use a rotational grazing system to graze the cattle for eight months of the year and produce hay on a portion of the land to feed the cattle for the remaining four months of the year.”
Each March and April, those cows birth calves. Those calves are weaned in September and sold in October. Seven acres of garden and three greenhouses produce specialty crops to supplement the ranch income.
Three generations of Mitzels live on the ranch. Mike Mitzel’s parents purchased the property in 1999. In 2015, Mitzel bought the ranch and equipment from them.
“As I began operating the ranch, I started to realize that this land is only mine for a certain period of time and I needed to be a good steward of the land. Making it a more productive and sustainable operation for now and future generations became increasingly important to me,” he said.
However, to realize his dream of having a productive, sustainable ranch the Mitzel family could call home for generations to come, Mitzel knew he’d need to make it as easy as possible for his children to succeed him.
“I saw a conservation easement as an integral tool to help make that a reality,” he said.
About five years ago, Mitzel first contacted SCLT to inquire about a voluntary conservation agreement for his family ranch.
“I saw SCLT as the perfect partner to pursue the easement with,” he said. “I like their local presence and have always been impressed with their commitment to improving the Sheridan County community.”
SCLT determined a bargain sale would be the best path to help Mitzel meet his needs and achieve his dreams.
A mix of federal and state funds earmarked to keep working lands like Mitzel’s working to produce the food people eat and the clothes people wear were used to complete the conservation easement. In exchange, Mitzel agreed to specific limits on the amount and type of future development on the land while retaining the land’s title and the freedom to continue to operate his ranch knowing its productivity and open character would remain.
“It is a decision that should be given much time and thought as it will impact future generations,” Mitzel said, saying it’s a tool that can be particularly useful for young and beginning ranchers and for families transitioning their land to the next generation.
For Mitzel, that meant he could use proceeds from the bargain sale to pay down debt from purchasing the ranch. That ensures his children — and one day their children — have the opportunity to continue the family business in the future.
“If conserving your land for future agricultural use is part of your vision and it is the right fit for what you want the future of the land to be, then I would recommend it,” he said. “A good partner like SCLT is vital in the success of obtaining an easement.”
The Mitzels are the 10th local family SCLT has worked with to develop voluntary agreements to conserve more than 3,900 acres across Sheridan County.
“To me, conserving the land through an easement means it will help ensure that it is protected for my kids to someday enjoy,” Mitzel said. “It will remain an agricultural operation with the resources of the land protected to ensure it can stay a productive operation. This easement is an essential piece for the future of the family ranch.”