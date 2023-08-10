SHERIDAN — During the 1890s, the invention of the bicycle was seen as a new symbol of personal freedom of travel for ordinary people of America without the expense of a horse, carriage or train.
The great bicycle experiment from 1896-97 was a U.S. military transportation test with the 25th Infantry Regiment from Fort Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis, Missouri, and traveled through Sheridan County.
Learn about the journey Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton, located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton.
An SCLT representative will guide attendees through the Army’s Historic Black Bicycle Corps, known as the Iron Riders, on their 1,900-mile ride, the challenges of the western route and the 125th anniversary of the ride.
The Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share memories or historical information about the sites and events.