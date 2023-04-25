SHERIDAN — During the 1890s, the invention of the bicycle was seen as a new symbol of personal freedom of travel for ordinary people of America without the expense of a horse, carriage or train.
The great bicycle experiment from 1896 — 97 was a U.S. military transportation test with the 25th Infantry Regiment from Fort Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis, Missouri, and traveled through Sheridan County.
Learn about this fascinating journey May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan.
An SCLT representative will guide attendees through the Army’s Historic Black Bicycle Corps, known as the Iron Riders, on their 1,900-mile ride, the challenges of the western route and the 125th anniversary of the ride.
This Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites and events. The Explore History program is generously funded by the Next50 Initiative.