Fortunatus Mine, near Big Bald Mountain, July 14, 1900, photographed by John G. Jack.

 Courtesy photo | Bighorn National Forest Historical Collection

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest historical collection contains historical documents and photographs which provide insight into how the Bighorn National Forest has been used and managed over the decades. In the fall of 2020, The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum initially received over 40 boxes of archival material. The collection is currently being documented and stored for the ease of access and research.

Learn about what’s in the collection and much more this April as Sheridan Community Land Trust's Explore History program, “Bighorn National Forest Historical Collection.”

