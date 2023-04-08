SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest historical collection contains historical documents and photographs which provide insight into how the Bighorn National Forest has been used and managed over the decades. In the fall of 2020, The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum initially received over 40 boxes of archival material. The collection is currently being documented and stored for the ease of access and research.
Learn about what’s in the collection and much more this April as Sheridan Community Land Trust's Explore History program, “Bighorn National Forest Historical Collection.”
This program will be held April 11 at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan and April 18 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. Both programs are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon.
Sylvia Bruner, director of the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, and Craig Cope, retired Bighorn National Forest Wilderness Manager, will utilize these archives to tell the story of timber sales, recreation, road development, wilderness preservation, grazing management and more related to the Bighorn National Forest.
The April 11 program will also be available live online via Zoom. RSVP for a Zoom link.
This Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites and events.