SHERIDAN — Follow in the footsteps, hoofprints and stagecoach tracks of history this July as Explore History will debut “History on the Soldier Ridge Trail: A Walking Tour” — Sheridan Community Land Trust’s newest way people can connect to land and history.
As long as humans have lived in our valley, the corridor from Soldier Creek to the Bighorns and beyond has been a vital travel route. Get outdoors in a healthy, fun way and learn about what has unfolded within easy view of the trail as you are among the first people take this tour. You’ll learn about Plains Indian Tribes, the Sibley Scouts, the Bozeman Trail, stagecoaches, mail routes, ranching, conservation and so much more!