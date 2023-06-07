02-26-22 OUTDOORS column sclt soldier ridge trailweb.jpg
A dog named Trout enjoys the view of the Bighorn Mountains from the bench at the end of Soldier Ridge Trail, which runs along the Soldier Hills Conservation Easement, one of 12 properties local families have worked with Sheridan Community Land Trust to voluntarily conserve across Sheridan County.

 Courtesy photo | Ann Marcott

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host “History Along the Soldier Ridge Trail: A Walking Tour” July 11. 

Starting at 9 a.m. at The Hub on Smith lobby, folks will carpool to the Soldier Ridge Trailhead, located on West Fifth Street past Black Tooth Park. 

