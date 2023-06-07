SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host “History Along the Soldier Ridge Trail: A Walking Tour” July 11.
Starting at 9 a.m. at The Hub on Smith lobby, folks will carpool to the Soldier Ridge Trailhead, located on West Fifth Street past Black Tooth Park.
The event is free and open to the public, and voluntary contributions will be accepted for the tour.
Soldier Ridge Trail is an eight-mile round trip out-and-back trail maintained by SCLT for use by the public year-round, except for a short closure during calving season.