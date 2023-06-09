SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust is hosting an upcoming fence removal event June 10 at the Folly Ranch in the Bighorns, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding with a barbecue lunch at 1 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at SCLT’s Poverty Flat Trailhead, which is located on Forest Service Road 318 off Red Grade Road. Workers will caravan to the work site, where they will help improve the area for deer and elk. After a barbecue lunch, all are welcome to walk or hike the area around the dude ranch.