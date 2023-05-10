Today

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 52F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.