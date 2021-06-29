SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust is in search of trail lovers to help rejuvenate Updraft Trail at the organization's next volunteer work night at Red Grade Trails Thursday.
From 6 to 8 p.m. at Springs Trailhead at Red Grade Trails, volunteers will complete maintenance to Updraft Trail including clearing pine needles, pine cones, loose rocks and roots; clearing vegetation obstructing the trail; and smoothing trail tread as needed.
Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, sturdy shoes and a water bottle. SCLT staff will provide tools and refreshments.
If you’d like to help, complete the 2021 volunteer release before you come. It is found online at sheridanclt.org/volunteer/individual-volunteer-release.