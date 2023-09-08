SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust will hold its annual SCLT In Bloom fundraiser Saturday.
The event will feature storytelling and a question and answer session with Matthew Kauffman, the co-founder of the Wyoming Migration Initiative. Kauffmann’s research group investigated the long-distance migrations of deer, elk, pronghorn and moose. The migration initiative’s mission is to advance the understanding, appreciation and conservation of these animals, according to the land trust. The event will also include live and silent auctions, a door prize and a paddle raise. All dollars raised during the event will “help conserve local lands and ranches, preserve and tell stories of our local history and connect our community to the outdoors,” according to the land trust.