SHERIDAN — The first Explore History program — a partnership between the Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith — will take place Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
The event will focus on the history of dude ranching in the Bighorn Mountains.
SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will tell the story of dude ranching history in the Bighorns, with a special focus on the life and legacies of Jessamine and Elsa Spear of Spear-O, Margi Schroth of HF Bar Ranch, Eleanor Donnelly of Folly Ranch and Mabel Lee Meldrum of Paradise Ranch. Nan Fogel and Sarah Mentock, who have family connections to Valley Ranch, will talk about what life was like growing up on a working dude ranch.
Participants are invited to share their memories as well.
Explore History programs will take place on the second Tuesday of each month at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.