SHERIDAN — Community members are invited to experience Red Grade Trails at two upcoming events that are free to attend.
Join Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Bicycle Company for a Mountain Bike Discovery Night June 28 from 6-8 p.m. All levels and ages of riders are welcome. Those planning to attend should bring a bike, helmet and water. There will be a beginner and intermediate group. Meet at Base Trailhead at 6 p.m.
On June 30, Science Kids and Sheridan Community Land Trust invite the community to pack your own picnic and enjoy a summer supper with a view. Dr. Julie Rieder of Science Kids will lead a family-friendly hour of sleuthing while wildflowers are in bloom for an all-senses scavenger hunt.
Attendees may picnic anytime. The scavenger hunt will held from 6-7 p.m. Meet at Red Grade Trails Base Trailhead parking lot.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. Leashed pets are welcome.
For more information about both events, see sheridanclt.org/events.