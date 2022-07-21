Red Grade Trails

The new Bear Knuckle Trail offers access to some of the best wildflower meadows in the forest. A 6-mile loop is now complete between the Poverty Flat and Bear Gulch East Trailheads.

 Courtesy photo | Wade Epperson

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will lead a discovery tour of the fascinating geologic history of the Bighorn Mountains along Poverty Flat, part of the newest section of Red Grade Trails.

Retired geologist Steve Stresky will tell a story more than a billion years in the making as participants enjoy a summer night on the mountain. Those who attend will be able to see deep into the Cloud Peak Wilderness and experience breathtaking views of the valley below from the new trail.

