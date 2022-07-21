SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will lead a discovery tour of the fascinating geologic history of the Bighorn Mountains along Poverty Flat, part of the newest section of Red Grade Trails.
Retired geologist Steve Stresky will tell a story more than a billion years in the making as participants enjoy a summer night on the mountain. Those who attend will be able to see deep into the Cloud Peak Wilderness and experience breathtaking views of the valley below from the new trail.
The hike will afford sweeping views of the Bighorn highlands, Moncreiffe Ridge and Black Canyon. Participants will also pass right by outcrops of the oldest marine formation in the region, and will discuss the type and origin of the formation. With full view of Moncreiffe Ridge, attendees will also discuss a theory on the origin of the ridge related to the processes that created the mountain range.
This Discovery Session is scheduled for July 26 at 6 p.m.
Those planning to participate will meet at Red Grade Trails Base Trailhead then carpool to Poverty Flat Trailhead.
SCLT will provide water and refreshments.