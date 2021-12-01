SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board recently awarded $277,082.25 to 15 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, theater and music programming, theater equipment, public art, museum exhibits and curation, music and literary educational programming.
In Sheridan County, one organization received a grant. The Sheridan Community Land Trust received a grant of $2,800 to update its Black Diamond Historic Trail Brochure.