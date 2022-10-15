SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust has released its first Sheridan County Water Supply Report.
The report contains the latest information about water availability, streamflow, snowpack, drought, soil moisture and water supply forecasts for the Tongue and Powder rivers.
“This report is a one-stop shop that can help you make decisions for your ranch and your land,” said Lila Walker, a Big Sky Watershed Corps Member serving with SCLT who created the report.
The Sheridan County Water Supply Report is a monthly report that can be downloaded from the SCLT website. Anyone interested in the report can sign-up to have it delivered directly to their email inbox. Readers are also invited to share their feedback on what they would find most helpful through a survey on the page.
Walker said the Sheridan County Water Supply Report is the culmination of feedback SCLT has received from community members.
“In our surveys, we learned that community members wanted easier access to information about water and weather. This report will save people time and effort because all the information will be in one place, so you don’t have to spend time and effort tracking it all down each month,” Walker said.