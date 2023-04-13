04-13-23 PEOPLE drought planner web.jpg
A photo taken Oct. 2, 2021, shows drought conditions in Sheridan County.

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust introduced the Sheridan County Drought Planner, its newest tool aimed at helping local ranchers and ag producers.

“Working lands are integral to SCLT’s work to conserve open space, wildlife habitat and healthy waterways,” said SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer. “Planning for drought ahead of time can help identify opportunities that might ease the stress when the time comes. It might even identify opportunities that can be implemented in years without a drought that will make a positive change in your operation.”

