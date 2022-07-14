SHERIDAN — Science Kids and the Sheridan Community Land Trust will present the next Unplug with "Discovery Session: It’s a Bat Walk!" on July 19 from 8:30 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m. at South Park.
Attendees will team with the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute to learn about these essential, yet often misunderstood, animals in the night skies. As the sun sets over South Park, the flying mammals take to the sky in search of insects. Participants will use special equipment that translates bat calls into noises and images one can hear and see as the bats forage above in search of a good meal.
Unplug with Discovery Sessions are free to attend and are a partnership of Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids.
Limited space is available in the session; those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at sheridanclt.org/events.