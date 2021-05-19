SHERIDAN — “By the time we get the call, the wrecking ball is at the door. By then, it’s too late.”
That’s one of the first things Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Educator Carrie Edinger heard when she began reaching out to colleagues around the Mountain West to learn how they work with historic preservation easements.
What is a historic preservation easement?
It is an agreement between a property owner and a land trust that puts restrictions on the types of renovation that can be made on a historic building.
“A historic preservation easement doesn’t have to only be a building," Edinger said. "The easement can be for specific architectural features and they can even be for a place or marker of historical significance.”
SCLT holds two historic preservation easements that safeguard architectural components of two buildings in Sheridan County.
The Historic Sheridan Inn is one of them. In 2008, Sheridan Heritage Center Inc. and SCLT created an easement that preserves many of the inn’s iconic features — like its porch, dormers, desks, stone fireplaces and even Buffalo Bill’s bar — ensuring those iconic features remain unchanged for at least 50 years.
“The Sheridan Inn was a stopping point for many travelers heading West and the inn itself was once considered the finest hotel west of Chicago,” Edinger said. “It was one of the first buildings to have electricity and was host to Buffalo Bill, Ernest Hemingway and many historical characters.”
Another easement, located along Clear Creek near Clearmont, preserves one of the earliest stone homes still standing. The Doc Huson Homestead preserves the stone walls and gables of the historic home that dates back to 1887.
“It was one of the first permanent homestead structures in southeastern Sheridan County,” Edinger said, adding Huson had a plan far greater than a simple homestead. “He was a man of vision. He had the idea to utilize homesteading as a way to develop an entire town.”
At its peak, the town of Huson had about 200 residents, 30 businesses, a post office and a newspaper that published three editions. Huson ceased to exist seven months after it was founded when the railroad opted to go through what would become Clearmont instead.
The owners of the property also sought to preserve the full legacy of the land and worked with SCLT to establish the Legacy Land Cattle Conservation Easement — 528 acres of mostly sagebrush steppe and grassland that contains important Greater Sage-Grouse habitat.
Edinger said a historic preservation easement is more than preservation of a building — it’s preservation of its story.
“We’re not going to just do an easement," Edinger said. "We’re going to work with you to tell the story of the who, what, where, when, why and how.”
That’s important, because a historic preservation easement is the only way to ensure a building, architectural feature, place, monument or marker remains intact. Even buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places don’t have such protection. At any time, they, too, can be subject to the wrecking ball’s swing.
SCLT staff encourage those who know of a place that’s important to local history to contact Edinger at history@sheridanclt.org or call the SCLT office at 307-673-4702.