SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Sheridan College Native American Student Organization will welcome Shane Doyle for a special "Discovery Session: Messages from Medicine Wheel Country."
This Discovery Session will take place April 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Whitney Center For the Arts, room W235 on the Sheridan College campus.
Doyle will provide insight into the ancient cultural history of the Northern Plains and Intermountain West. Synthesizing the archaeological data, genetic evidence and contemporary cultural sensibilities, Doyle describes how Native people thrived for hundreds of generations in the rich, but climatically extreme landscape of the Bighorn Mountain region.
Doyle, Apsáalooke, is an educational and cultural consultant who hails from Crow Agency, Montana. He is an educator, archaeological and genetic researcher, curriculum designer, environmental advocate, performance art producer and Plains Indian style singer. Currently, Doyle is helping to lead the commemoration of Yellowstone’s 150th birthday with the installation of an Intertribal Teepee Village near Gardiner in August 2022. Doyle lives in Bozeman with his wife, Megkian, and their five children.
Room W235 is upstairs in the Whitney Center for the Arts. Attendees are asked to enter from the north door near Kinnison Hall. The elevator is to the left.
This Discovery Session is free to attend and is funded by the Wyoming Humanities Council.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at sheridanclt.org.