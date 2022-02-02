SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith have announced that their collaborative Explore History programs scheduled for Feb. 8 and March 8 will be held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The Feb. 8 program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the WYO Theater. It is titled “History of Water in the Semiarid Southeastern Sheridan County.” It will be led by SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger, who will discuss how the region’s limited water resources have shaped the lives of Plains Indian Tribes and during Western Expansion. She will also go into Wyoming water history and how irrigation projects in the valley changed agriculture production and once offered German immigrants farming opportunities.
The March 8 program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the WYO. It is titled “Era of the Tie Flume.” Towering up to 70 feet above the river, the 36-mile Tongue River Tie Flume harnessed the power of the cold mountain water to quickly transport timber down the mountain to the sawmills in what was anything but a lazy river ride. This program will highlight the construction of the flume, the tie camps and their impact on the economy of the Dayton and Ranchester area. Local historian Helen Laumann will share her historical research and her experiences hiking the areas of the tie flume.
Explore History programs in Sheridan are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. The Hub invites attendees to join for lunch after the program’s conclusion.
Explore History programs will also be held at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton on the third Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m., beginning Feb. 15.
For a complete schedule of Explore History programs, see SheridanCLT.org/events.