The Mandel Cabin and Post Office, originally constructed in 1880 and now a museum owned by the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Wyoming, has new indoor lighting to show off its interior display.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will lead a Big Goose Creek walking tour Aug. 9 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

These walking tour sites are in the historic downtown Sheridan area and Whitney Commons with a focus on how Big Goose Creek was an essential natural resource for the valley’s early inhabitants, into the settlement era and right up to today.

