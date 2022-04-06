SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will lead a walking tour of Big Goose Creek as part of the next Explore History program April 12 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The walking tour sites are in the downtown Sheridan area and Whitney Commons with a focus on how Big Goose Creek was an essential natural resource for the valley’s early inhabitants, into the settlement era and right up to today. Participants will learn about the Big Goose Creek Buffalo Jump, Sheridan Brewery, Sheridan Manufacturing Company Flour Mill, the Mandel Cabin and Sheridan’s first cabin, along with the historic rerouting of Big Goose Creek.
The walking tour is about three-quarters of a mile and stops at 10 sites. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, as there is not much shade on the tour.
The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in Wyoming will have the Mandel Cabin open during the walking tour.
This Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites.
If the walking tour is canceled due to weather, the Big Goose Creek virtual tour will be shown in The Hub on Smith Café.