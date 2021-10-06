SHERIDAN — The next Explore History program — a partnership between the Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith — will take place Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m.
The free event will focus on Big Goose Creek via a walking tour.
The walking tour sites are in the Historic Downtown Sheridan area and Whitney Commons with a focus on how Big Goose Creek was an essential natural resource for the valley’s early inhabitants, into the settlement era and right up to today. Participants will learn about the Big Goose Creek Buffalo Jump, Sheridan Brewery, Sheridan Manufacturing Company Flour Mill, the Mandel Cabin and Sheridan’s first cabin, along with the historic rerouting of Big Goose Creek. The walking tour is about three-quarters of a mile and stops at 10 sites. Please note there is little shade on this tour.
Those planning to attend may plan to bring a hat, water bottle, sunscreen or shade umbrella. If inclement weather, event organizers will show a virtual tour in the Hub Café.
Explore History programs will take place on the second Tuesday of each month at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.