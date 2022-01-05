SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith will offer "Discovering Jessamine Spear Johnson, An Early Photographic Artist of Wyoming & Montana," the groups' next Explore History Program.
Attendees will be joined via Zoom by Tempe Javitz, the granddaughter of Jessamine Spear Johnson, a trailblazing figure of Bighorns history. Those who attend will hear stories about Johnson's life, including the many pack trips she led into the Bighorn Canyon and across the Bighorns while she managed the Spear-O-Wigwam Dude Ranch.
Since 2007, Javitz has worked to preserve Johnson's 34 boxes of photos, plus diaries and genealogical notes. Attendees will learn how Javitz conserved and cataloged Johnson’s photos, while preserving her impressive span of photographic techniques and wide breadth of themes. Using the rich history Javitz inherited, she has written a book about Johnson's life and photography to be published by the South Dakota Historical Society Press in late 2022.
Explore History is a collaboration between The Hub on Smith and Sheridan Community Land Trust.
Explore History programs will be held on the second Tuesday of the month at The Hub on Smith at 10:30 a.m. The Hub invites attendees to join them for lunch after the program’s conclusion.