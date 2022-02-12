DAYTON — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host an Explore History program at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 15.
Clear Creek and the Powder River are the two main water resources in the semi-arid southeastern Sheridan County. Throughout time these water resources have been natural borders for Plains Indian Tribes land treaties and redirected for irrigation for ranching and agricultural needs.
Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger will present how these water resources were utilized in southeastern Sheridan County throughout the Western Expansion of the area. The program will also introduce Wyoming water history and how the vast irrigation project in the Clear Creek Valley changed agriculture production and offered German immigrants farming opportunities.
This Explore History program offers open conversation for community members to share their memories or historical information about these sites.