SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust and Hole in the Wall Grotto are teaming up to host Doug Warner, originally from Sheridan, from Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto to host a first-ever introduction to caving workshop.
The Zoom event, from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 6, will walk through the first steps of caving, where to cave in Sheridan County and regionally, what equipment is essential and how to ensure you are exploring in a way that is safe for you and these sensitive natural systems, all from the comfort of your couch.
To register for the free Discovery Session, see sheridanclt.org. You will receive a Zoom link to the presentation prior to event day.