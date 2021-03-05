SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its next discovery session focused on migration and settlement of Sheridan County March 11.
"The Human Migration of Southeastern Sheridan County" project will look at how the human migration process has changed the landscape.
The event, held virtually, will be hosted by SCLT Historical Educator Carrie Edinger at 5:30 p.m. March 11 on Zoom. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share reflections and experiences.
Register online at sheridansclt.org. Participants will receive a Zoom link to the presentation prior to event day.