SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust will host an Earth Day Creek Cleanup Thursday.
Participants will meet at Emerson Park in Sheridan at 5:30 p.m. and clean up trash along Little Goose Creek as we walk the Sheridan Pathways to downtown.
Attendees will also get to see the new downtown boater access site that is part of the Tongue River Water Trail. Afterwards, participants will gather at the Black Tooth Brewery patio. All ages are welcome on the patio. Hetty’s Pizza will be at Black Tooth Brewery that night.
If you attend, please wear sturdy shoes. SCLT will have gloves and trash bags.
Organizers ask volunteers fill out the volunteer release before arriving to the cleanup site, available online.