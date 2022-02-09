DAYTON — Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host Explore History programs in Dayton beginning in February.
Explore History at TRVCC programs will be held the third Tuesday of each month at TRVCC in Dayton. They will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until about noon. All Explore History programs are free to attend and open to the public.
Explore History launched in the fall as a monthly series featuring talks, tours and programs created by SCLT and hosted at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan. Each month has featured a subject of Sheridan County history — from dude ranches to life in our former coal-mining communities to the women who influenced southeastern Sheridan County. Guest speakers help bring the county’s past alive and all attendees are invited into an open dialog where they can ask questions and share memories of the experiences they’ve had calling Sheridan County home.
TRVCC Assistant Director Lacie Schwend said TRVCC’s “most well-attended outings have had a history component to them.”
Schwend said a past TRVCC outing on SCLT’s Black Diamond Byway tour was well attended and many of the attendees who grew up in and around the coal-mining communities shared personal stories to the tour.
For SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger, those stories are the jewels mined from the minds of program attendees.
“It’s always exciting to hear the stories and memories shared by the people who lived our local history,” Edinger said of the event. “Those moments are part of the reason why we created Explore History and when they are shared, stories can be preserved so they aren’t forgotten.”
The Explore History at TRVCC schedule is as follows:
• Feb. 15 — The History of Water in the Semiarid Southeastern Sheridan County
• March 15 — Big Goose Creek Virtual Tour
• April 19 — Women Who Influenced Southeastern Sheridan County
More information and full descriptions of each program are available at sheridanclt.org.