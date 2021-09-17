SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its “In Bloom” fundraiser featuring Ronan Donovan Oct. 20 at Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts.
Donovan, a National Geographic fellow, will tell stories and answer questions about his experience documenting Yellowstone National Park.
The evening will include a live and silent auction, featuring items and experiences such as photography lessons and more.
The night will begin with complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.