Sheridan Community Land Trust will celebrate National Historic Preservation Month by providing care to the historic Monarch Lutheran Cemetery.
The cleanup is scheduled for May 14 from 9-11 a.m.
While there, participants will also take in the views and some history of the Monarch coal site from the cemetery hilltop. The cemetery is visible from the interstate, and participants will walk together from the parking pullout to the cemetery. SCLT will provide tools and cleaning materials.
To travel to the cemetery, take Acme Road Exit 14 on Interstate 90. Those planning to attend are asked to park at the northeast pullout. Do not park on any grass area.
RSVP is strongly suggested for this activity, which is funded by the Wyoming Humanities Council.
RSVP for this cleanup at sheridanclt.org/events.